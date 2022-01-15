Earl Sweatshirt & Zelooperz Share Their "Vision"

On Friday, January 14th, Earl Sweatshirt dropped off Sick!, a 10-track project that sees him conquer eight songs on his own while also linking up with Armand Hammer on "Tabula Rasa," which was previously released as a single, and Zelooperz on "Vision."

The song begins with a sample talking about the wonders of magic before Z kicks off his lengthy verse with "Out with the vision myself (Myself)/I had to fend for myself (Myself)/I get the green like it's kelp (It's kelp)/I put that shit in the pail (Pail)."

Earl then takes over, telling listeners to check their rear-view mirror and lose the tail before adding, "I'ma skip over the hellhole/I had the vision myself/They clouded me at a standstill/I picked up a penny and left (Penny and left)/I picked up the clip (With a step) with a step/Singular current event, everything we in the midst of/How long you waiving the rent? (Ugh)."

We hear another sample as "Vision" comes to an end, asking how we can make our Black children happy without the use of magic.

Stream Earl Sweatshirt and Zelooperz's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hope I be smoking the finest (Finest)

Running the game like a tyrant (Tyrant)

Winter when nothing else fails (Fails)

Winter still bringing you hell (You hell)