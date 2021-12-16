Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson are headed out on tour.

The long-time friends and collaborators shared the news today, December 15th, that they’ll be hitting the road along with the Alchemist and Boldy James for 15 shows running from January to March.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 17th at local time. All dates take place in either the United States or Canada, with locations like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Washington, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, and Tempe all making the list.

As Complex reports, Earl also recently announced that he’s got a new project on the way soon, following up his 2019 album, FEET OF CLAY, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Liv.e, Mavi, and Mach-Hommy over the course of seven tracks. His forthcoming arrival is said to consist of 10 songs, and will be titled SICK!.





The good news came with the release of a new single called “Tabula Rasa,” which was assisted by Armand Hammer. SICK! was reportedly “influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.” The project is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on January 14th, 2022 – just two weeks before Earl heads out on tour.

Action Bronson’s latest drop-off was 2020’s Only For Dolphins, and as for the Alchemist and Boldy James, they’ve both had a booked and busy 2021. The former has shared countless projects, including Carry The Fire, Haram, and This Thing Of Ours over the past few months, while the latter has been hard at work on Bo Jackson in collaboration with Alc, which arrived back in August.

Get your tickets for Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson’s upcoming tour, on sale this Friday, here and let us know what show you plan to attend in the comment section.

