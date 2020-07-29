Another NFL player is choosing to sit out the league's 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Philadelphia Eagles star Marquis Goodwin posted a video to his YouTube channel on Tuesday (July 28) sharing the news that he was opting out of the season. The 29-year-old relaying an emotional message where he spoke about tragedies that occurred in his life, many that he chose football over being with his family.

"I’ve chosen to opt out of playing in the 2020-2021 season this year and here’s why. Three years ago I made a decision that affected my whole life. I chose to leave my wife at the hospital after prematurely birthing our first baby — due to incompetent service, which resulted in a fatality — to play in a football game. I felt like I had to prove to my coaches and new team that I was dedicated to winning and I wouldn’t let anything keep me from that goal, not even my family."

The following year, his wife was once again pregnant, this time with twin boys, and Goodwin was playing away games. His wife was experiencing pains and a relative stayed by her side, but they lost their twins and Marquis Goodwin wasn't there to be with his wife once again. Three of their unborn children had passed away and he hadn't bee home with his family.

In February 2019, they brought home their "rainbow baby"—the child born after a miscarriage. Goodwin shared that he can't risk the chance of suffering another loss. "Therefore, I’ve chosen to opt out for playing only for this [2020] season or until medical professionals all around the world agree it’s a safe environment for everyone and not just NFL players. I will not play the 2020-2021 NFL football season. I am asking everyone to respect my decision and it is my hope that you stay safe through these unprecedented times.” Watch his video in full below.