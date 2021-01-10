The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly "not firm" on keeping head coach Doug Pederson with the organization moving forward.

Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reports that "Pederson's future with the Eagles remains uncertain after an initial meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie failed to settle unresolved issues about the future direction of the team."

Pederson and the Eagles feel far removed from their Super Bowl victory in 2018. With the team, Pederson has maintained a 42-37-1 record and three playoff appearances; however, in 2020, the Eagles finished 4-11-1, in last place in the NFC East.

In the team's regular-season finale, Pederson benched Jalen Hurts, a decision that was reportedly highly criticized by players at the time. Longtime Eagle Jason Kelce downplayed that report after the game on Instagram:

I went up to Doug and asked him if he was taking Hurts out, he said, 'Yes, I think Nate's earned the right to play.' I said, 'Everyone else is staying in?' He said, 'Absolutely.' At no point was anything from me or anyone else confrontational. We all knew leading into the game that Sudfeld was told to be ready to play, and that Doug wanted to see what he could do in a game situation. All of us during the week leading up were excited for Nate, a guy that has been with us for 4 years to get an opportunity in a real game to show the world what he can do. We all have complete confidence in Nate as a player, there's a reason he's been here this long, and a reason the team brought him back. And that's because we feel like Nate is a guy we can win with.

The Eagles are also reportedly looking to trade quarterback Carson Wentz.

