Athletes have big egos and sometimes those egos can cause tension and friction in the locker room. These problems are magnified tenfold when a team is losing or isn't performing to the standard expectations. The Philadelphia Eagles are the perfect example of a team that is underachieving as they have a much better roster than their 3-4 record indicates. Regardless, they are out of a playoff spot right now and need to go on a hot streak if they want any shot at the playoffs.

Today, recently released cornerback Orlando Scandrick went on Undisputed and had some harsh words for his former team. He also questioned the leadership of defensive captain Malcolm Jenkins, who is very well-liked on the team. The Eagles heard what Scandrick had to say and immediately took to Twitter with a bit of a subtle dig.

As you can see from the video above, the Eagles are highlighting the play of Jenkins and interactions he has had on the sidelines. Based on the clip, it's clear that his Eagles teammates like him quite a bit and that Scandrick's criticism comes across as a bit salty.

Disputes between teams and former players are nothing new in the NFL but this one seems to be the case of a player feeling as though he was used as a scapegoat to deflect from deeper issues.