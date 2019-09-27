Thursday Night Football has received some criticism over the last few years for producing some pretty lackluster games. Fortunately for football fans across the country, that wasn't the case last night as the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played a thrilling match. The Eagles came away with an exciting 34-27 victory which handed the Packers their first loss of the season.

Despite the big win, Eagles fans managed to find a way to mess it all up as three spectators were arrested for starting fights in the crowd, according to TMZ. The game was being played at Lambeau Field but that didn't stop some out of towners from wreaking havoc in the stands. As you can see from the video below, some Eagles fans are giving Packers supporters the business while people film in the background.

At the end of the video, you can see a cop come in to stop the madness. It's been reported that the three people arrested were able to bail themselves out of jail but were hit with $880 fines. A small price to pay when you consider the mess they were able to get themselves into.

Eagles fans are no stranger to squaring up as earlier this month, Sixers player Mike Scott had to defend himself from a gang of angry men in green. For a team that won the Super Bowl two years ago, the fanbase sure is upset.