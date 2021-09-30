Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of battling 22 different sexual assault lawsuits related to allegations that were leveled against him in the spring of this year. Watson was accused of sexual assault by 22 massage therapists in the Houston area, and they all claim that he acted inappropriately while being massaged. Watson has denied the allegations, and as it stands, the NFL is investigating the star quarterback.

Throughout all of this, Watson has also been looking for a trade out of Houston, and fans are eager to see where he will go next. While the Texans weren't too keen on trading the star, they have since changed their mind, and according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, there is one team in particular who is very interested.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

That team just so happens to be the Miami Dolphins who are without Tua Tagovailoa right now. As Glazer reports, the Texans want six high draft picks, and a roster player, which means Tua could be involved in such a trade should the Dolphins decide to pull the trigger. There will be some competition for Watson, however, as according to Chris Simms, the Philadelphia Eagles have been given a green light by the team's owner. In the coming weeks, we could very well see the Eagles and Dolphins engage in a bidding war for the QB.

As Glazer mentioned in his report, Watson is eligible to play despite the current investigation against him. Most players would be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, although Watson has managed to skirt that punishment. With this in mind, Watson remains a player with a lot of value.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to update you on this developing story.

[Via]