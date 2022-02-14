Diddy's Los Angeles estate received an unwelcome visitor recently, TMZ reports. On Sunday, February 13th, it was revealed that a 23-year-old creative by the name of Isaiah Smalls appeared at the multi-hyphenate's home in hopes of musically collaborating with him.

Law enforcement sources have exclusively told the publication that Smalls showed up at Sean Combs' home in California where he began "pounding on the security gate." When that didn't work, he preserved, and eventually hopped over the fence.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

It's been noted that security refused to allow Smalls onto the property, so he took matters into his own hands. Although he did make it over the gate, it wasn't long before guards detained him and called the cops, who arrested the musician for trespassing upon arrival.

According to reports, Smalls was released from custody less than an hour after being taken in. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows a man lurking outside the property, wearing dark jeans, a tank top, black shoes, and what looks like a hefty backpack, seemingly trying to find a way inside.

If you listen closely to the clip, you can hear Smalls letting out some curse words before jumping the fence. Sources say that Diddy wasn't home at the time of the incident.

In other Combs news, the 52-year-old resumed work on his Off The Grid project in collaboration with MixedByAli late last month – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for future updates on Diddy and your other favourite artists.

[Via]