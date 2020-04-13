E-40's In "Go" Mode On His Latest Single

E-40 has been blessing us with bangers for decades and he clearly has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Over the weekend, the Bay Area legend unleashed his latest single, "Go." The Hyphy bounce remains alive and well with an ascending angelic voice that builds the beat up until the verse kicks in. E-40 swiftly flexes his flow while making references to Game Of Thrones, wiretapped conversation and diamonds in a matter of bars.

The new single serves as the latest single off of E-40's forthcoming project, The Curb Commentator which is due out later this month. This album is set to follow 2019's Practice Makes Paper that included the single, "Chase The Money." Check out E-40's new single, "Go" below and keep your eyes peeled for his new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta stay polished and crispy and buttoned up

Keep a 1911 Kimber, Michael 9 on the tuck

Gotta watch your whereabouts, be on the hush

They'll sneak you, dirt you, shoot up your truck