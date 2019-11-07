mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

E-40 Reps The 49ers With A Passion On "Niner Gang"

Aron A.
November 06, 2019
Niner Gang
E-40

E-40 is back with an anthem for the San Francisco 49ers.


When it comes to Bay Area sports, E-40 is undoubtedly one of the most devoted fans, especially when it comes to football and basketball. We saw him at the NBA Finals this year when the Toronto Raptors took down the Golden State Warriors for the championships. Although he didn't release a song for the occasion, he's clearly not letting any time pass during the NFL season.

E-40 teamed up with Droop-E for a hyphy banger for the 49ers. "Niner Gang" is an appropriate anthem considering the 9ers performance this year. They're currently 8-0 and 40 is making sure that everyone in San Francisco and the Bay Area are representing the team. "I tried to told em we back & we never left and we got a heart, Levi stadium starting to feel like candlestick Park!" he wrote on Instagram. 

Quotable Lyrics
Against all odds, weather the storm
Built for combat and battle, young hyenas in uniform
We play no games with the opposition, we active
Let the whistle be the bell, we gon' get down what we mad at

E-40
E-40 49ers bay area Droop-E
