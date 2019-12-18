E-40 Reps San Francisco 49ers In Passionate Homage "Niner Gang"

Forty Water reps his set to the fullest.

While a hip-hop anthem dedicated to a football team really could have gone either way, leave it to E-40 to knock out a banger. Today, the legendary Bay Area slang pioneer has come through with some visuals for "Niner Gang," a Droop-E produced bop penned in honor of the San Francisco 49ers. Over a beat that's largely made-up of slightly distorted drums, 40 slides effortlessly with some triumphant and celebratory bars. "We play no games with the opposition we active," he raps, fearing not the G-rated subject matter. "Let the whistle be the bell, we gon' get out what we got mad at."

In an official press release for the sport-centric banger's new video, E-40 opened up about his decision to hold it down for his team. "I’ve been a fan of the 49ers since I was a kid playing Pop Warner football," he explains. "It’s an honor and a pleasure to create the official anthem for my home team and as they already know, we have the best fans in the country. Bang Bang Niner Gang!” Check out the visuals now, and be sure to show some love to Forty Water in the comment section below.