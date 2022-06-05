E-40 says that he isn't worried about the Golden State Warriors' championship chances after the team dropped Game 1 to the Boston Celtics, 120-108. The Bay Area rapper recently told TMZ Sports that he expects his team to take Game 2 and believes they'll survive a 7 game series.

As for why the team lost Game 1, E-40 attributed it solely to a bad fourth quarter in which the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16. Entering the final stretch, Golden State had been up 92-80 and appeared to be running away with the victory. E-40 attended the game, where he ran into Jay-Z and Barry Bonds.



Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

As for Game 2, which is scheduled to tip-off on Sunday night, E-40 continued: “I think [game 2’s] very important. The home team advantage is always the best. As long as we show support, we get louder in there, we show them we’re right there with ’em. I think we’ll win [game 2], and I think we’ll win a couple of games on the road. I think we’re gonna surprise everybody. We just had a bad 4th quarter man.”

If the Warriors can get the series back to 1-1, E-40 thinks the team will be in good shape. He added that he expects the series to go the distance: "This gonna be a good series, but I got us in 6. And if it goes 7, we’ll win."

E-40 says he'll award the Finals MVP with liquor, wine, and champagne from his Earl Stevens Selections.

Check out E-40's full comments with TMZ Sports below.

[Via]