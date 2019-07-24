E-40 is one of the latest cats to pay a visit to The Breakfast Club to discuss his 28th album and all that he's been up lately in the business. Among the many topics of his liquor business and entrepreneurship, none other than Nipsey Hussle came up in conversation since E-40 was supposed to collaborate with him on his track “Grinding All My Life" but unfortunately it just fell through.



“He sent me a song dude and I’m so mad I didn’t get on it,” he says, as seen at the 22-minute mark. “I tried to, but it was crunch time for me. He needed it back with the hurry-up. It was called, ‘All my life …’ He sent me that one. That was a few years ago and I was moving around. When he sent it, it was way before Victory Lap. We are busy people. We never tripped on any of that.”

The duo sent each other some tracks back and forth but the business was understood and it was never anything personal.

“Man, I love Nipsey,” he adds. “When that happened, that really hurt me because I feel like Nipsey is somebody that was very important to the culture … He really meant a lot. More people are woke now to Nipsey. It’s sad to say how it happens once somebody passes away, you know what I mean?"

Watch the full interview below.