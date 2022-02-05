E-40 Links With Sada Baby On "It's Hard Not To"

Good news for E-40 fans – the multiplatinum musician has shared a new single via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment/Virgin Music in collaboration with Sada Baby from his upcoming record Rule of Thumb. The single is called "It's Hard Not To," and finds the two artists connecting in a Jae Synth-directed music video.

A press release notes that the visual sees 40 rocking a $500,000 T pendant that he recently purchased from renowned jeweller Johnny Deng "to celebrate the success of his booming wine and spirits empire."

While a release date for Rule of Thumb has yet to be shared, it does mark E-40's first album since he and Too $hort linked up for Terms and Conditions in December of 2020.

In the past, the recording artist has worked with the likes of Larry June, Freddie Gibbs, Brent Faiyaz, Drakeo the Ruler, Blxst, and G-Eazy, just to name a few. Who are you hoping to see appear on his forthcoming project? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's hard not to, uh, wake up and choose violence

Had the mask on way before the virus

