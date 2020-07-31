mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

E-40 Keeps It Moving With New EP "The Curb Commentator Channel 2"

Mitch Findlay
July 31, 2020 12:26
The Curb Commentator Channel 2
E-40

E-40 returns with another new EP titled "The Cub Commentator Channel 2," featuring Big K.R.I.T and more.


Connected and respected indeed, Bay Area hero E-40 has been steadily putting out quality material, never compromising his unique and immediately recognizable sound. Today, Forty Water has returned with another chapter of his ongoing new series The Curb Commentator, this time coming through with Channel 2. Featuring a concise five tracks and guest appearances from Big K.R.I.T, Stresmatic, and Chippas, the project once again finds 40 plying his trade over minimalist hyphy bangers. 

Kicking things off with the back-to-back tandem of "The Funk Is Still Pending" and "Goop," both of which find Forty spazzing like only he can; who else boasts such a distinctive vernacular, every last bit of slang rolling off the tongue. On the introspective "Black Is Beautiful," a powerful duet with Big K.R.I.T, 40 takes on a different role altogether -- one that's refreshing to behold, despite his uncharacteristic solemnity. Overall, there's enough material to keep Curb Commentator Channel 2 engaging throughout, especially for longtime E-40 fans tuning in. Check it out for yourself right here. 

