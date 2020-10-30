E-40, Joyner Lucas, & T.I Connect For "I Stand On That"

New Music Fridays are the gift that keeps on giving, and today marks the arrival of a new posse cut from E-40, Joyner Lucas, and T.I called "I Stand On That." Produced by Traxamillion, who opts to follow the formula of "woodwinds = success," the uptempo banger provides ample room for all three emcees to spit lengthy verses. Following the release of his recent Evolution project, Joyner Lucas sets this one off on a strong note, leading the charge with some double-time delivery.

Forty Water and Tip follow his lead in that sense, each one more than capable of matching Lucas' pace. On that note, E-40 absolutely snaps in the second verse, stringing his words together without so much as a breath. "Don't let a ho make us enemies," he warns. "We family just like the Genevieves, stick to the script we don't do sucka shit and we deep like a herd of the wildebeests." Never one to be outdone, Tip Harris (fresh off the release of his own new album The L.I.B.R.A) fires off some dexterous bars of his own, showing major love to Too $hort and E-40 as some of his formative influences.

Insofar as posse cut collaborations go, this one has all you can ask for: dope flows, lengthy verses, and a solid variety of emcees. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- who snapped the hardest?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

King of the south, a trap music original

Former pharmacist, back on medicinal

Lay down the law and I'm standing on principles

Consequence comes with it, make it intentional

All in your visual, hard to ignore me

I grew up on game from Too $hort and E-40

A triple OG and about to be forty

But run up on me we'll be poppin' these forties

- T.I.