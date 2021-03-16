E-40, Joyner Lucas, & T.I. Are Men Of Their Words In "I Stand On That" Visual

The track comes from E-40 & Too $hort's joint album "Ain't Gone Do It/Terms & Condition."

In the visual to "I Stand On That," we find social distancing at its finest. The single is included on E-40's joint album with Too $hort, Ain't Gone Do It/Terms & Conditions, and it is a track that fans praised as one of the standouts with features from Joyner Lucas and T.I. All three of the rappers spit rapid-fire bars that perfectly pair with the Traxamillion production and flex that energy in the recently released visual.

In the clip, Joyner, E-40, and T.I. are each featured in their own room in a warehouse-like setting where they pose with classic cars and video vixens. Ain't Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions was released just ahead of E-40 and Too $hort's Verzuzappearance last year and was praised by fans. The 20-track project hosted features from artists like Freddie Gibbs, Brent Faiyaz, G-Eazy, Blxst, and Drakeo The Ruler. "I Stand On That" was chosen by listeners as a favorite, so check out the 40, Lucas, and Tip collaboration above.