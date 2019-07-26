E-40 Drops Feature-Heavy "Practice Makes Paper" Project

If there was a contest for who's had the most features on an album in the summer of 2019, E-40 just might win. The Bay Area legend has released his anticipated Practice Makes Paper project, and the 26-track album boasts three dozen features from artists from veterans to up-and-comers. From rap to hip hop to R&B, Practice Makes Paper features include: B-Legit, Stresmatic, Milla, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, P-Lo, Scarface, Cousin Fik, Laroo, James Too Cold, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Sada Baby, Boosie Badazz, Rod Wave, Fabolous, Red Cafe, OMB Peezy, Trenchrunner Poodie Damani, $tupid Young, Redman, Method Man, Bosko, Anthony Hamilton, and K-Ci.

E-40 stays true to his Bay sound and rapping style that has set him apart for decades. He's able to diversify the music enough with current productions and beats that are storming the airwaves today while also creating an album that doesn't have tracks that sound too much alike. The overwhelming features are almost a celebration of rap and hip hop as these artists have the opportunity to share the spotlight on an album delivered by a legend. Check out Practice Makes Paper and let us know which tracks are your favorites.

Tracklist

1. Wake They Shit Up feat. B-Legit & Stresmatic

2. Goat f. Milla

3. Chase The Money feat. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, ScHoolboy Q & A$AP Ferg

4. 1 Question f. Jeremih, Rick Ross & Chris Brown

5. Rain On My Parade feat. Ty Dolla $ign & G-Eazy

6. Big Deal f. Wiz Khalifa & P-Lo

7. Watch The Homies feat. Scarface

8. I Don’t Like Em feat. Cousin Fik & Laroo

9. I’m It

10. No Choice feat. James Too Cold

11. I Come From The Game feat. Payroll Giovanni, Peezy & Sada Baby

12. Don’T @ Me feat. OMB Peezy

13. Blossom feat. Boosie Badazz & Rexx Life Raj

14. Made This Way feat. Tee Grizzley & Rod Wave

15. Ooh feat. Problem

16. Another One feat. Fabolous & Red Cafe

17. In The Struggle

18. I’mma Find Out

19. Stayed Down feat. OMB Peezy, Trenchrunner Poodie & Damani

20. All Day Long feat. $Tupid Young

21. Surroundings feat. Stresmatic

22. Bet You Didn’t Know

23. Facts Not Fiction feat. Stresmatic

24. Thou Wow feat. Iamsu

25. Keep On Gassin’ feat. Redman, Method Man & Bosko

26. My Everything feat. Anthony Hamilton & K-Ci