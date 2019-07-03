Do you consider E-40 to be one of the greatest rappers of all time? The Bay Area legend is considered one of the best to ever pick up a mic in Northern California circles, but during a recent radio interview, E-40 discussed being dismissed in overall hip hop conversations. While talking with Los Angeles radio station 92.3 The Real, the rapper didn't seem bothered by being included or excluded, noting that he's watched the ebbs and tides of the rap game for decades.

"I mean, the Bay love me, the majority, but there's a lot of people in the Bay...my game might go over they head," he said. "You know man, I'm one of them dudes that don't complain. I just let the game speak for itself. In the future—I just know how it go. I done seen it so many times." He shared words about dropping his first few records 30 years ago before adding, "It comes with the package. Sometimes it's over their head like an umbrella."

The rapper also revealed his Bay Area Mt. Rushmore which first included himself, Too Short, and MC Hammer. Of the latter 40 said, "It's not just about your skills, it's what you accomplished. It's what you have done. You can be the dopest emcee ever and ain't did nothin' for nobody. You can be a Me Monster, me me me, but ain't did nothin' else for nothin' else." E-40 added B-Legit because he's underrated and after thinking for a moment made sure to include Tupac Shakur. Check out the rapper sharing what his last conversation with Pac was below.