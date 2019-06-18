mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

E-40 Calls On ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, & A$AP Ferg For "Chase The Money"

Erika Marie
June 18, 2019 02:00
437 Views
40
1
CoverCover

Chase The Money
E-40 Feat. Quavo, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg & Roddy Ricch

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The single will be featured on the Bay Area legend's upcoming album, "Practice Makes Paper."


The time for mourning the NBA Finals loss of his Bay Area team is over and now E-40 is readying the release of his forthcoming album, Practice Makes Paper. Just days ago the rapper shared that his next record is scheduled for released on July 26th and would include high-profile features by Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Redman, Method Man, Scarface, Fabolous, and Jeremih. Another handful of artists to make appearances on Practice Makes Paper are Roddy Ricch, Quavo, ScHoolboy Q, and A$AP Ferg who linked up with E-40 on his latest single, "Chase The Money."

The production isn't something that longtime E-40 fans may be used to, but the Bay Area legend is switching things up to modernize the sound to match what's popular today. Quavo and Roddy Rich lend their vocals to the chorus as they talk about cruising around with women and spending stacks on luxury items. Roddy Ricch, Q, and Ferg all fall along the same line, keeping things at a chill, mellow tempo throughout. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I was jumpin' out the gym in Nike Air Max
Three bad b*tches in the coupe slidin' down Fairfax
B*tch, I been gettin' to this money, I can't dare cap

E-40 Quavo ScHoolboy Q A$AP Ferg Roddy Ricch practice makes paper
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS E-40 Calls On ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, & A$AP Ferg For "Chase The Money"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject