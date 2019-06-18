E-40 Calls On ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, & A$AP Ferg For "Chase The Money"

The time for mourning the NBA Finals loss of his Bay Area team is over and now E-40 is readying the release of his forthcoming album, Practice Makes Paper. Just days ago the rapper shared that his next record is scheduled for released on July 26th and would include high-profile features by Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Redman, Method Man, Scarface, Fabolous, and Jeremih. Another handful of artists to make appearances on Practice Makes Paper are Roddy Ricch, Quavo, ScHoolboy Q, and A$AP Ferg who linked up with E-40 on his latest single, "Chase The Money."

The production isn't something that longtime E-40 fans may be used to, but the Bay Area legend is switching things up to modernize the sound to match what's popular today. Quavo and Roddy Rich lend their vocals to the chorus as they talk about cruising around with women and spending stacks on luxury items. Roddy Ricch, Q, and Ferg all fall along the same line, keeping things at a chill, mellow tempo throughout. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I was jumpin' out the gym in Nike Air Max

Three bad b*tches in the coupe slidin' down Fairfax

B*tch, I been gettin' to this money, I can't dare cap