A key figure in Bay Area's hyphy movement has tragically passed away. Reports emerged on Sunday (Jan. 2nd) that San Jose producer Traxamillion has died at the age of 43. Bay Area blog Thizzler On The Roof first reported the news where they said that he passed away on Sunday morning after battling cancer for several years.

Traxamillion helped create the hyphy sound that became synonymous with the Bay Area. He produced regional anthems like Keak Da Sneak's "Super Hyphy" and Dem Hoodstarz's "Grown Man Remix." He also produced anthems for stars outside of the Bay Area including City Girls and Paul Wall.

Along with Keak Da Sneak and Dem Hoodstarz, Traxamillion also produced records for the Bay Area legends such as Too $hort, E-40, and Mistah F.A.B. 40 took to Instagram where he penned a heartfelt tribute to Traxamillion.

"Rest up my fella you will be missed @traxamillion you was definitely a [goat emoji] in my eyes glad to be part of your journey #gonebutneverforgotten #fuckcancer," 40 wrote.

Mistah F.A.B. also shared a tribute to Traxamillion on Instagram. "THE CREATOR OF THE SOUNDTRACK TO MY CHILDHOOD HAS ASCENDED TO GREATER GRACE LAND….. my real friend never asked for a penny from nothing he created with us……..just loved making music and valued HIS REAL FRIENDS kept a smile on his face at all time and loved getting his ass beat by me in STREET FIGHTER hahahah we’d play for hours KEN VS KEN…," he wrote. "all my San Jose family members thank y’all for sharing @traxamillion with us damn brother!!!!!"

R.I.P. Traxamillion.