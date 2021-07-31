mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dyme-A-Duzin Is Ready For The "Ghetto Olympics 2"

Karlton Jahmal
July 31, 2021 11:48
Ghetto Olympics 2
Dyme-A-Duzin

Let the games begin.


Back in April, Dyme-A-Duzin dropped of TRAINING, a prelude to Ghetto Olympics 2. The short project was a good teaser, but now the main event has arrived. Ghetto Olympics 2 is here, running for 12 tracks. Devon Bell, Radamiz, Canickey McMickey, Niqa Mor, and Tweet. The Brooklyn representer comes equipped with slick flows and excited bars. 

The production for the project ranges from regal and calm to turn up and hectic. The versatility of the production allows Dyme-A-Duzin to really shine on the album. Tracks like "BLACK MAN" will have you headbanging, while "QUEEN" featuring R&B goddess Tweet is the perfect vibing music. The lyrical chops are strong with this one, but we feel as if Dyme-A-Duzin's latest piece won't get the respect it deserves. Don't let Ghetto Olympics 2 pass you by. Stream the album everywhere now. 

