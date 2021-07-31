mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dyme-A-Duzin Grabs R&B Vet Tweet For "QUEEN"

Karlton Jahmal
July 31, 2021 12:12
Queen worship.


Dyme-A-Duzin just dropped off his latest album Ghetto Olympics 2featuring a handful of guests. No guest really rings a bell the way Tweet does though. The R&B vet usually stays rather quiet, but she does appear when needed to lay down those infamous raspy yet powerhouse vocals. On "QUEEN" Dyme-A-Duzin croons about a lover and friend. 

He uses a sing-song flow during the verse while a sweet little guitar loop vibes the track a mellow vibe. Tweet serenades the track behind the verses, but also joins in to sing with Dyme-A-Duzin on the chorus. We really wish Tweet was allowed to sing on her own here, although their mesh does sound good. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a go hard this season
No time for the drama and beefing
Long as you and my momma cheesing
Who you got trust for that'll bust for 
You don't lust for you like (Oooo)
Who got love for you
Not a fuck boy tryna fuck on you like (Aaah)

