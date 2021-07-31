Dyme-A-Duzin Grabs R&B Vet Tweet For "QUEEN"

Dyme-A-Duzin just dropped off his latest album Ghetto Olympics 2, featuring a handful of guests. No guest really rings a bell the way Tweet does though. The R&B vet usually stays rather quiet, but she does appear when needed to lay down those infamous raspy yet powerhouse vocals. On "QUEEN" Dyme-A-Duzin croons about a lover and friend.

He uses a sing-song flow during the verse while a sweet little guitar loop vibes the track a mellow vibe. Tweet serenades the track behind the verses, but also joins in to sing with Dyme-A-Duzin on the chorus. We really wish Tweet was allowed to sing on her own here, although their mesh does sound good.



Quotable Lyrics

I'm a go hard this season

No time for the drama and beefing

Long as you and my momma cheesing

Who you got trust for that'll bust for

You don't lust for you like (Oooo)

Who got love for you

Not a fuck boy tryna fuck on you like (Aaah)



