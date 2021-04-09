Dyme-A-Duzin & Money Montage Join Forces For The Grand "TRAINING." EP

Today, Dyme-A-Duzin returns with TRAINING., a prelude to his forthcoming album Ghetto Olympic 2 that's entirely produced by the multitalented Money Montage. Producer-rapper Money Montage is a decorated beatsmith who has worked with industry giants such as NBA YoungBoy, Kehlani, Skepta, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Jacquees, and Rich the Kid, among several others. Yet, the multihyphenate recently revealed that TRAINING. is "by far one of [his] favorites."

At eight tracks, the artists' collaborative EP is a grand new offering that's worthy of a few listens. It houses the duo's previously heard singles "Covid Winter" and "When I Rule the World," and you can watch the music video for the former single below.

Over the course of TRAINING., Dyme-A-Duzin bodies Money Montage's versatile assortment of beats, from the Brooklyn Drill-style "Death 2 Demon Time" to the Common-sampling "Be Free," which features fellow New York artist Real Rich. Dyme has also revealed the lyrical and stylistic inspirations for his and Money Montage's new joint EP, giving props to artists such as Talib Kweli, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Drake, Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., and countless others.

In the wake of TRAINING.'s release, Dyme-A-Duzin has already started teasing that his next project, titled Ghetto Olympics 2 (GO2,) is on the way. Get hyped up for the New York artist's forthcoming album by checking out his latest EP below.

Tracklist:

1. Black Star

2. EBT Freestyle

3. Death 2 Demon Time

4. When I Rule The World

5. Be Free (feat. Real Rich)

6. Covid Winter

7. The Torch (Feat. Eli Mcfly)

8. Sorrows Freestyle