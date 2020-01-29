The Sierra Canyon boy's basketball team, which includes LeBron James' son Bronny and Dwyane Wade's son Zaire, paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a number of ways on Tuesday night.

For starters, the Blazers took the court for pre-game warmups wearing specially designed t-shirts honoring Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Both Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall also took shot clock violations immediately after tip-off as a further tribute to the Laker legend.

Once the game actually got underway, Zaire threw down a fast break dunk and proceed to pull his jersey to one side, just the way the Black Mamba did after he hit the game-winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2006 Western Conference Playoffs. Check out Z-Wade's tribute, as well as Kobe's memorable shot, in the videos embedded below.

While Zaire, Bronny and Sierra Canyon were busy picking up a victory against Campbell Hall, Dwyane Wade was at the Staples Center paying homage to Kobe. D-Wade joined the Inside The NBA crew for a special tribute to the Laker legend on Tuesday night, during which he, Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker and Jerry West shared their fondest memories of the future Hall of Famer.

Check out some of Wade's comments in the videos embedded below.