Jimmy Butler seems to be acclimating to his new surroundings just fine. Since agreeing to a deal with the Miami Heat as part of a four-team sign and trade, Butler has already been spotted in South Beach wearing a fedora and playing dominos with the locals.

That said, Jimmy Buckets' Miami welcome wasn't complete until his good friend and Heat legend Dwyane Wade gave him a shout out. The recently retired Wade took to instagram on Wednesday night to officially welcome the 29-year old All Star to Miami, while adding that Butler still can't have his old locker... or his No. 3.

"Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t have my locker."

Butler, a four-time All Star, averaged 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 55 regular season games with the Sixers last season. He reportedly turned down a five-year, $190 million max offer from Philadelphia in order to make his way to South Beach.

Butler's arrival in Miami on a four-year, $142 million deal resulted in veteran center Hassan Whiteside being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and swingman Josh Richardson joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, Miami dealt a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers, who also acquired Portland's Moe Harkless as part of the sign and trade. Meyers Leonard will also be joining Butler in Miami.