Dwyane Wade is one of the most legendary basketball players of the 2000s and 2010s era as he won three NBA Championships, all with the Miami Heat. Wade was the rare case of a player who was beloved by everyone and made very few enemies while out on the court. It's hard to find anything bad to say about him as it was clear that he was always about winning and giving back to the community of the team he played for.

Now that Wade is retired, he has been able to watch the games from the sidelines and just enjoy the league from afar. Recently, Wade sat down with Complex’s Alex Wong where he spoke about his career and his former teammates. At one point, Wade was asked who is all-time starting five was including himself. His answer would certainly qualify as a super team.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“It’s gotta be the guys I won championships with,” Wade said. “Ray Allen at the two, LeBron at the three, Bosh at the four and Shaq at center. And we’d have Udonis Haslem as the sixth man.”

What's great about his answer is that instead of going for the obvious answers, he chose to mention his former teammates instead. Wade has always been a team-oriented guy and this answer is further proof of that.

What do you think of Wade's starting five?