Dwyane Wade has been enjoying retirement as of late although it's fairly obvious that his passion basketball still remains lively. The Chicago native has always been a huge fan of the Bulls and while he may have been a member of the Miami Heat for the majority of his career, he still got to spend some time with his hometown franchise.

Yesterday, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Bulls were looking for an executive that would help make all of the basketball decisions in regards to the team. Wade saw this report and took to Twitter simply saying "I know someone," with absolutely no context.

This tweet immediately led to some speculation that Wade may have been trying to campaign for himself to get the job. Considering there was no context, it is ambiguous as to whether or not Wade was talking about someone else. Regardless, some fans are already pushing for him to become the next executive of the Chicago Bulls.

After everything he has accomplished in the league, this would certainly be a perfect job for him. However, it would be a huge commitment and sometimes, it's better to just stay retired.

Regardless of what he chooses to do, we're sure it will be the right decision for him.