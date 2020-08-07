Dwyane Wade has been retired for a full NBA season now and as we expected, he has been able to maintain his relevancy. Wade is a cultural icon at this point, as he had an incredible NBA career, while also leading the charge when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. Needless to say, Wade has been a stand-up individual for years, and fans love to see him win.

Well, Wade's retirement has gotten a whole lot more interesting as he has been signed on to become the executive producer and host of a game show called The Cube which originally aired in the UK. This game show puts contestants in a giant cube where they must perform mini-games in order to win a jackpot. The shoe will air in 2021 and it seems as though Wade is excited about the new endeavor.

"I'm excited to join my WarnerMedia family in bringing this exciting and entertaining game show to the U.S. As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments," Wade said. "As executive producer and host, I'm looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavor to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event."

Wade has never hosted a show like this before so it should be interesting to see how he fairs. Needless to say, we can't wait to watch it.

[Via]