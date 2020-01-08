Now that Dwyane Wade is retired, he has a lot more free time to work on projects outside of basketball. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade will be able to get into the TV space as he is set to produce a brand new Docuseries. This Docuseries has been commissioned by Walmart's video service, Vudu. In the report, it is stated that this series will be called Legacy and has a pretty dope concept. Essentially, the show will follow young athletes as they attempt to fulfill their dreams of being professional athletes. The twist here is that the subjects will all be children of other famous athletes.

Zaire Wade will be one of the athletes followed. He is currently playing high school basketball with Bronny James Jr. Former NFL player Randall Cunningham's daughter, Vashti, will also be in the documentary. Not to mention, Evander Holyfield's sons Evan and Elijah will also be in the series, too. Evan is training to be a boxer while Elijah is on the Carolina Panthers as a running back.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"I'm proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes," Wade explained in a recent statement. "I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality."

Stay tuned for updates on this series as we will be sure to update you on when it airs.