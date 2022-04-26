Dwyane Wade is an absolute legend in the game of basketball. He won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and he is considered to be the best player in the history of the franchise. Of course, LeBron did play for the Heat at some point, however, Wade was the man who stuck around in Miami for the vast majority of his career.

Now, Wade is out of basketball and he is mainly watching from the sidelines. He is part of the ownership group for the Utah Jazz, and he is more than happy to share his knowledge with the up-and-coming players throughout the NBA and the NCAA.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Recently, Wade was a guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show where he spoke about fatherhood, and even his career. At one point, Ellen asked if Wade would consider coming out of retirement. As you can see down below, the answer to that question was a resounding "no."

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I feel better when I wake up in the morning, my knees not hurting, my hips not hurting. I’m not stressing as much. It’s stressful tryna be good all the time. I’m 40, I ain’t the same.”

At 40 years of age, a comeback now would seem kind of strange. After all, playing for another team while you have ownership of another franchise is a bit of a conflict of interest. Unless of course, he suits up for the Jazz.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.