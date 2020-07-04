Dwyane Wade might be retired from the NBA but that doesn't mean he isn't one of the league's most prominent and important personalities. Wade has been considered as an ambassador of the game and continues to radiate positivity on social media. Wade has specifically been an advocate for transgender rights in light of his daughter Zaya coming out to the family. Needless to say, Wade has become a positive role model for many and when he takes to social media, people listen.

Throughout the quarantine, Wade has been showing off various different hairstyles which have been a jarring sight for fans, to say the least. Recently, Wade unveiled his craziest design yet, although it's clear that it's a nod to the Miami Heat. As you can see in the tweet below, Wade has his regular black hair except in the back, he has a flame that is defined by some red and orange coloring.

Fans were pretty polarized by the new hairstyle although that is to be expected, at this point. Wade is simply living his best life and no one is going to stop him from doing so.

