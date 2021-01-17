Today is a massive day in the life of Dwyane Wade as he turns 39 years old. Just a couple of years ago, Wade officially retired from the NBA after a long career that was filled with personal triumphs and some bumps along the way. Most notably, Wade was able to win an NBA Finals MVP while also securing three championships with the Miami Heat. He is one of the most beloved Miami athletes of all-time and he is single-handedly responsible for making the Heat franchise so popular and successful.

As a result of everything he has done, many have taken to social media to wish the retired star a very happy birthday. Wade is one step closer to turning 40 which is always a huge milestone in someone's life. At 40, you gain a whole lot of wisdom and we're sure Wade is already instilling what he's learned in his kids.

Among the most notable birthday wishes was from his wife Gabrielle Union, who had a nice little tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday baby

You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you," she wrote.

You can check out what many had to say about Wade's birthday, below.