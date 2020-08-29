Today (August 28) marks the 57th-anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the massive gathering at America's capital where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his rousing "I Have a Dream" speech. Eight years prior on the same day, 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched by two White men for allegedly "offending" a White woman, Carolyn Bryant, by flirting with her. According to a report by The New York Times, Bryant would later write a book where she admitted that she lied. As Friday is a historic day in Black history, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wanted to honor the moment with a new tattoo.



Francois Durand / Stringer / Getty Images

The ink is taken from a photo of Dr. King waving to the crowd in Washington, D.C. "Thank you @nessaurelia for capturing this moment for me. 57 years ago to the date Martin Luther King Jr stood before a quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke the words 'I have a dream,'" Dwyane Wade wrote in the caption of a photo of his tattoo.

Many people praised the basketball icon for his commemorative piece, while others weren't impressed by the quality of the portrait. Take a look at it for yourself and check out a few reactions below.

