Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has today released the teaser trailer for his upcoming documentary titled "D. Wade: Life Unexpected," which is set to premiere on ESPN on Sunday, February 23rd at 9 pm ET. The doc will gives fans an in-depth look at the Wade's life on and off the court, including how he once had a gun pulled on him by a police officer.

Check out the trailer embedded below.

Says Wade (H/T Deadline):

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys. It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”

The premiere of "D. Wade: Life Unexpected" will cap off a three-day "L3GACY Celebration" in honor of the Heat legend. The festivities will kick off at AmericanAirlines Arena on February 21 with "The Flashback," described as "a look back at Dwyane's most legendary moments, as told by the people and players who lived them."

The celebration will continue on February 22, as the Miami Heat raise Wade's No. 3 jersey into the rafter during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A special screening of the documentary will take place at AmericanAirlines Arena on the afternoon of the 23rd, followed by the ESPN debut at 9pm ET.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images