Back in 2010, LeBron James created quite the spectacle when he hosted "The Decision" on ESPN. It was a special event for free agency where LeBron looked to announce where he would be going. At the time, there were rumors circulating that he would go to the Miami Heat to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, although there were others who felt like it would be wrong for him to Cleveland. In the end, James went to the Heat, where he eventually won two NBA championships.

While speaking to Justin Tinsley for The Undefeated, Wade got to talk about "The Decision" and how he was just as nervous as everyone else. Four days prior to the show, LeBron had a verbal agreement with Wade, however, LeBron stayed silent for four days, which had Wade feeling a bit anxious.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Not at all! You don’t know until you see it,” Wade said “It has to actually happen. And so, yeah, we made a decision on July 4. I didn’t tell anybody but my wife until July 7. I told people on July 7 after I signed, like my close-knit group. We kept it very, very, very tight. But at the end of the day, here’s why I really didn’t say anything. ’Cause I ain’t saying nothing until it happens.' I had to sit there like everybody else. I didn’t talk to ’Bron. I talked to him, like, a week before The Decision. He went dark 23 on me! I didn’t know. Just like everybody else, I sat by the TV and just to make sure that everything that we talked about was still on the up-and-up.”

In the end, everything worked out for the Heat as they made it to the NBA Finals in four-straight seasons. They won two titles and now, the LeBron, Wade, and Bosh Heatles are considered to be one of the most beloved Big Threes of all time.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

