Dwyane Wade has been keeping busy throughout his retirement as he is currently an analyst on TNT who brings a fresh perspective to the commentary table. From a business point of view, Wade has been looking to expand his portfolio and it just so happens that NBA team ownership has been something that he has seriously looked at. In fact, Wade recently befriended Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, and now, the two are officially partners.

According to a new report from ESPN, Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz, which will allow him to have a seat at the table as well as a piece of the pie. In the report, Wade spoke about the new venture and why this move means so much to him.

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA," Wade said per ESPN. "I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in. Unfortunately, people in my community don't get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be -- at the top -- and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills."

The Utah Jazz is a team that continues to improve and if they retain all of their key pieces, they could very well make a deep playoff run this season. Needless to say, Wade is making a solid choice right now.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for LYFE Brand

[Via]