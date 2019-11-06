LeBron James appears to be on a mission this season and he has fully embraced the "Washed King" moniker as a nod to the critics who have predicted his fall from grace.

Through seven games, LeBron is averaging 26.1 points, 11.1 assists, 8.3 rebounds and he has posted a triple-double in each of his last three games. To put things in perspective, no Lakers player has achieved that feat since Magic Johnson had four in a row in 1987.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Following LeBron's most recent outing against the Chicago Bulls, in which he posted a game-high 30 points to go along with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals, Dwyane Wade took to twitter to ask who the hell labelled LeBron as "washed."

"Wait who said @KingJames was washed!!???? If 27,8,8 was washed last season where do 99 percent of basketball players sign up??? Y’all need to quit with this click bait news #FakeNews"

LeBron also hopped on twitter following L.A's 118-112 victory over the Bulls, tweeting "#WashedKing" in response to a Lakers post about his third consecutive triple-double.

The Lakers have won six straight games, with their lone loss of the season coming at the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on opening night. Up next are a pair of home games, including a Friday night showdown with the Miami Heat (5-2) and a Sunday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors (4-2).