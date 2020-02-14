Kobe Bryant's death has left a lasting impact on the NBA community. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is one of the best basketball players of all-time and inspired countless people. There have been various stories of NBA players coming out and saying how much they love Kobe and what he told them in a time of need. Whether you were a fan of his or not, there is no denying what Kobe was able to do as both a player and a human being.

This weekend, Chicago is the home of the All-Star game and at the arena, there is a huge Kobe Bryant memorial where people can leave signatures. Today on First Take, Miami Heat legend did just that as he placed his name amongst many others. You can see him pen his tribute in the clip below.

“I miss you and I love you. Thank you for inspiring me to be great," Wade wrote. D-Wade was one of the first NBA stars to comment on Kobe's passing. Bryant was a positive influence on Wade who was drafted when Bryant already had three championships. Wade was able to win three championships of his own and we're sure Kobe helped give him the blueprint of what it takes to be a champion.

This weekend's All-Star festivities will have a plethora of Kobe tributes so stay tuned for details.