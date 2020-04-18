Debating who the greatest athletes of all time are, in any sport, is a tall task. At the end of the day, a lot of this comes down to subjective opinion and who you grew up watching. Basketball is a particularly interesting sport to debate because there have been so many superstars throughout the various different eras. Everyone will give you a different top-five and that's what makes the sport so special to so many.

Recently, Dwyane Wade was doing an AMA with Bleacher Report where he was asked a plethora of questions by fans. At one point, Wade was asked to give his top five players of all time and in the end, he gave a fairly wide range. Wade started out with Michael Jordan and added former teammates LeBron James and Shaq, while also giving shoutouts to Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson.

Based on the names given, it's clear Wade decided to go with his favorites as opposed to who he thinks is truly the best. The man still has plenty of relationships to maintain around the league and as a former player, you never want to ruffle any feathers with these debates that tend to hurt egos.

