With the NBA season on pause for the foreseeable future, NBA players past and present, fans and members of the media are actively searching for ways to keep themselves occupied. Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has taken his talents to Twitch, LeBron James is rewatching his old St. Vincent-St. Mary game tape and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is dreaming up March Madness-like formats for the NBA playoffs.

Miami Heat legend, and the world's most-hated Dunk Contest judge, Dwyane Wade recently tried to provide basketball fans with some relief by hosting an impromptu Q&A on Twitter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

D-Wade fielded a number of basketball-related questions, including his favorite rookies right now, the best part about playing alongside LeBron James, the small ball Houston Rockets, and which players were the toughest to guard during his career. In regards to the latter, Wade answered: Kobe Bryant, Baron Davis and Rip Hamilton.

As far as his favorite rookies are concerned, Wade noted the obvious - Ja Morant and Zion Williamson - but also gave a shoutout to Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White. Sorry, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro.

Check out some of the other responses from Wade's twitter Q&A below.