Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has reached a multi-year deal with WarnerMedia that will include roles as a commentator and analyst on TNT's NBA broadcasts. The Heat legend will be a regular analyst for TNT's studio coverage of the NBA on Tuesday nights, alongside former teammate Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker.

Additionally, Wade will make studio appearances at the NCAA Final Four and National Championship, as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ March Madness coverage.

According to the press release, Wade and his 59th & Prairie Entertainment production company have also reached a development deal with WarnerMedia and will be creating a number of projects over the years, covering sports, lifestyles and entertainment across the company's various platforms.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” said Wade. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After sixteen seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Wade made his TNT debut during Tuesday's opening night broadcast. Check out the footage below.