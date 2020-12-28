Dwyane Wade is a bonafide legend in the basketball world with his three championships and career's worth of accolades. He retired just a couple of seasons ago and since then, Wade has been spending more time with his family, all while keeping himself updated on all of the latest basketball news. Wade has also been playing some pick-up basketball with his son Zaire who got to play with Bronny James Jr at Sierra Canyon.

Recently, Wade played a 1-on-1 match against Zaire, and as you can see in the clip below, the game got pretty ugly. Wade is significantly bigger than Zaire which allowed him to be overpowering in the post. While Zaire got a couple of baskets here and there, it was clear that D-Wade was the winner.

Throughout the video, Zaire was visibly frustrated with his dad and after the game, he told him that he was fouling too much. Zaire also noted that all of Wade's points were in the post which somehow makes the win that much less impressive. Needless to say, the game was getting pretty heated, at least for one player.

Perhaps with some time and effort, Zaire could be well on his way to defeating his dad. Regardless, it's not going to be easy.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images