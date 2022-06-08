Dwyane Wade has been very open and honest about his daughter Zaya and her identity. At a very young age, Zaya knew that she was trans and while it was difficult for Wade to understand at first, he has been completely accepting of his daughter who is looking to be a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, Wade was a speaker at the Time 100 summit and he had some interesting comments about fatherhood and how he worries for his daughter's safety, every single day. Violence against trans individuals is quite common, and Wade knows that some are going to perceive his daughter as evil.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Gucci

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house," Wade explained. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.” Wade also went on to say that he wishes people could see things from his own perspective as they would lose their ignorance quickly.

“To me, it’s a joke. This is our life. We live this," Wade said about anti-trans policy and sentiment. "When you’re out there making rules, if you’re not experiencing this. Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Wade has been a model parent alongside Gabrielle Union. They have received praise for their acceptance and it's clear that Zaya is growing up in an environment that fosters her identity, as opposed to suppressing it.

[Via]