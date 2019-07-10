Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has today released the teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary that will gives fans an in-depth look at his illustrious basketball career, including his final game in Brooklyn, and his life off the court.

Says Wade (H/T Deadline):

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys. It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”

The doc is scheduled to debut on ESPN in 2020. Check out the teaser below.

In addition to Wade's upcoming documentary, the future Hall of Famer is set to release a memoir this Fall called “3 Dimensional” that will focus on the “essential principles” of Wade’s life and storied NBA career.

The memoir will delve into D-Wade's rise from Chicago’s South Side to NBA stardom, which includes 13 All Star nods and three NBA championships with the Miami Heat, two of which came alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Wade said in a statement that he would share little-known stories and images from his “roller coaster journey.”

"3 Dimensional" will mark the second book that D-Wade authored, as he previously wrote “A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball,” which came out in 2012.