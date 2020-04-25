Dwyane Wade recently retired from the game of basketball but his legacy with the Miami Heat will always live on. Wade won three championships with the Heat and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes in the city's history. However, when he first got to the league, Wade certainly struggled at first as it took him a while to get his scoring rhythm going. Eventually, though, he found his pace and quickly became one of the most dangerous players in the league.

During a recent Instagram live session with Steph Curry, Wade was asked when he knew he had become a star in the NBA. As he explains, it all had to do with Kobe Bryant. Essentially, Bryant picked him up for an entire 94-feet which let Wade know that he was enough of a threat offensively to warrant some strong defense. This came after being left wide open for shots at the start of his career.

Kobe left his mark on numerous players throughout the NBA and with Wade, you can add one more to the list. Obviously, things worked out for the Heat legend as he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.