They often flaunt their love on social media, so it's no surprise that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union like to keep things spicy in the bedroom. The two superstars have been the center of parenting conversations as of late after Dwyane came forward and announced that their 12-year-old son Zion is transgender and would now be his daughter named Zaya. The world weighed in—heavily—about the topic, but Wades have stood firm in support of the pre-teen.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

Dwyane has been making the promotional rounds not only to speak about Zaya but to discuss to forthcoming ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected. During a visit to Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked a personal question about Dwayne and Gaby's sex life.

"You and Gaby, to keep it hot, you do a lot of role play. What kind of role play do you do?" Andy asked. "We go out at night, we be strangers. And I get into character. I'm talkin' 'bout, I'm grabbin' hair—," Dwyane said as he tugged at the other guest's long hair. They both laughed and Dwyane apologized. "Oh, I'm fine!" she said.

"But, yeah, we do role play. We keep it fresh, we keep it exciting," Dwyane continued. "You know, you can get into a routine sometimes and you'll be like 'tomorrow' and then tomorrow will go into two months when you ain't get no action. So we gotta do role play. Sometimes it's like, gon' ahead, take your closes off and go walk down the street. Let's take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby." Watch Dwyane Wade's Watch What Happens Live clip below.