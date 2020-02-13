Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will be in the building at the United Center on All Star Saturday night, and not just as a spectator. Wade, a Chicago-native, has been announced as one of the five judges for the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest, joining fellow Chicago kid Common, former Chicago Bulls star and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Los Angeles Sparks' forward Candace Parker, and actor Chadwick Boseman.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Though D-Wade never competed in the NBA Dunk Contest during his career, this won't be the first time that he'll be involved in the event. Last year, in his final season as an NBA player, Wade was brought out as a prop for New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr, who windmilled an alley-oop over the Heat legend for a perfect 50.

As is tradition, the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest will cap off the festivities on All Star Saturday night, following the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. Competing in this year's event is Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., and Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

Howard is the only former champion of the bunch, but both Gordon and Jones Jr. have experience in the dunk contest. According to Bovada, Gordon is a slight favorite to take home the crown this year with odds of +125, followed by Jones Jr. (+150), Connaughton (+45) and Howard (+500).