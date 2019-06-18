Dwyane Wade's 11-year-old Zion made an appearance at the Miami Pride back in April and was accompanied by his brother Zaire and his step-mom Gabrielle Union. Zion seemed to be having the time of his life at the parade and received some heartwarming support from D-Wade himself who said “We support each other with Pride,” and “Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish i was there to see you smile kid!”

Wade recently did an interview with Variety where he talked about why it was important for him to give Zion so much support in that moment.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade explained. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

The NBA legend also spoke about the backlash and criticism he received from Zion's pride parade appearance, saying he was just doing what he's supposed to do as a father.

This is my job as a father,” Wade said. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

Considering how supportive of a dad Wade is, he probably had a pretty great Father's Day. Salute to the legend.