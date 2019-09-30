Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made the trip to Lincoln, Nebraska this past weekend for the Cornhuskers game against Ohio State, and although the result on the field wasn't what they were hoping for, the couple still picked up a W during the tailgate.

Prior to Nebraska's embarrassing 48-7 loss, the Wades took part in some flip cup along with Channing Frye and other Nebraska supporters. According to Wade, things were looking grim early on, but his team came from behind in epic fashion to win 3-2.

"While in college i didn’t drink so i was never apart of the “college fun” but yesterday we won in flip cup 3-2 after being down 0-2 and it felt like 06’ all over again #Flipcupchampions2019"



The D-Wade x Gabby Union flip cup world tour is now off an running. Check out the footage below.

Wade played his college ball at Marquette but Union was born in Omaha, Nebraska and has been a Cornhuskers fan since birth. Naturally, D-Wade is now a fan by association.

The team fell to 3-2 on the year as a result of their loss on Sunday, while the fourth-ranked Buckeyes' improved to 5-0 as they prepare for a home game against No. 25 Michigan State this weekend.